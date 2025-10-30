Reasons Why Your US Visa Could Be Revoked By Favour Osah

The US government has broad discretion to revoke visas if a holder is found to have violated any conditions. Common reasons for visa revocation include:

1. Criminal Activity

Arrests, charges, or convictions for certain crimes can lead to immediate visa revocation. Even minor offences like DUI arrests have triggered cancellations in some cases, especially when the offence raises public safety concerns. According to the Miami University International Student Office, any criminal involvement can cause automatic revocation under US consular policy.

2. Unauthorised Employment

Engaging in work not permitted by the visa classification is a serious violation. A common example is a tourist or student working without authorisation, which the State Department considers grounds for visa cancellation.

3. Failure to Maintain Status

Students who fall below full-time enrollment, workers who lose their jobs, or individuals who overstay their permitted duration may face visa revocation. Under US immigration law, failure to maintain lawful status immediately places a visa holder at risk of cancellation.

4. Security Concerns

Any association with organisations or activities deemed a national security threat can trigger visa cancellation. This includes suspected ties to terrorism or espionage. The State Department routinely conducts security checks and can revoke a visa if credible concerns arise.

5. Ineligibility Under U.S. Immigration Laws (INA Grounds)

New facts, such as health issues, immigration fraud, or smuggling, that make a person inadmissible under the Immigration and Nationality Act can cause revocation. The Department of State is authorised under Section 221(i) of the INA to cancel visas when new ineligibilities appear.



6. Public-Charge or Visa-Purpose Misuse

Using a visa for a purpose inconsistent with its classification, such as permanent employment while on a tourist visa, or becoming a public charge, can cause one’s visa to be revoked. The government considers this a misrepresentation of intent, violating visa conditions.

7. Derogatory Information Discovered After Issuance

Background checks and new intelligence reports may reveal information that renders the visa holder ineligible. When derogatory information or watchlist matches are found, consular officers can revoke the visa at any time.

8. Administrative or Procedural Reasons (Visa Issued in Error)

The State Department can revoke a visa if it was issued improperly, such as through clerical error or incomplete screening. The Foreign Affairs Manual (9 FAM 403.11) specifically allows consular officers to revoke visas issued by mistake.

9. Automatic or Provisional Revocation

Certain visas may be provisionally revoked if the holder fails to comply with updated systems like EVUS (Electronic Visa Update System). Such revocations can be reversed if the issue is corrected.

10. Discretionary or Prudential Revocation

The Department of State also holds “prudential” authority to revoke visas for discretionary reasons when it deems cancellation necessary in the interests of the United States. This means a visa can be revoked even without a specific legal violation, especially in sensitive or security-related cases.

Visa revocation doesn’t always mean a permanent ban, but it often complicates future applications. Once revoked, travellers are typically required to reapply for a new visa and explain the circumstances in full. The best safeguard is simple: follow all visa terms, maintain lawful status, and stay informed about US immigration regulations.





