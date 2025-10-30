I Was Beaten And Cut With Razor For Being Left-Handed .. BBNaija Vee





Reality star Vee Iye sparked conversations online after sharing her experience growing up as a left-handed child.

Taking to X, Vee tweeted:

“Growing up left handed got me into a lot of unnecessary arguments. Glad that nonsense is dying out.”

Her post quickly went viral as many Nigerians flooded the comments with their own stories of being punished or mocked for using their left hand.

One user wrote:

“I was beaten, had my palms cut by razor blade... they only had right-handed people in mind when building those classroom tables.”

Another recalled:

“My hands got beaten every day in school until I switched to my right hand. I even got into arguments at home for being left-handed.”

Many others shared similar experiences, lamenting how being left-handed was treated as a “bad habit” in their childhood.