Police Parade 12 Arrested Over DeathOof Arise News Anchor, Security Guard

The Nigeria Police Force today October 11 paraded the twelve suspects arrested in connection with the armed robbery incident that led to the de@th of Arise TV staff, Somtochukwu Maduagwu, and Barnabas Danlami, a security guard, at Unique Apartments, Katampe Extension, Abuja, on September 29, 2025.





Parading the suspects before newsmen, the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the arrests followed a “coordinated, intelligence-driven investigation” launched immediately after the incident.





He gave the names of the suspects as Shamsudeen Hassan, Hassan Isah (22), Abubakar AlKamu a.k.a. Abba (27), Sani Sirajo a.k.a. Dan Borume (20), Mashkur Jamilu a.k.a. Abba (28), Suleiman Badamasi a.k.a. Dan-Sule (21), Abdulsalam Saleh a.k.a. Na-Durudu, Zaharadeen Muhammad a.k.a. Gwaska (23), Musa Adamu a.k.a. Musa Hassan (30), Sumayya Mohammed a.k.a. Baby (27), Isah Abdulrahman a.k.a. Abbati (25), and Musa Umar a.k.a. Small (31).





He mentioned that items recovered from the suspects include one locally fabricated AK-47 rifle, one locally made pistol, one pump-action gun, 36 live rounds of 9 mm ammunition, two live cartridges, four mobile phones, two sharp knives, one cutlass, and two flashlights.





According to police investigations, the fatal shot that killed the security guard, Mr Danlami, was fired by one of the suspects, Shamsudeen Hassan, after the guard reportedly attempted to prevent the gang from gaining access to the apartment complex.





The Force spokesperson further disclosed that the suspects sourced their weapons from a supplier in Niger Republic and had been involved in other armed robbery operations across Katampe I, Apo, Zuba, and other parts of the Federal Capital Territory.