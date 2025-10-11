Arise TV Anchor Somtochukwu Maduagwu Dor Burial Oct 18

Arise News has released the burial arrangements for its journalist, Somtochukwu Maduagwu, who died during an armed robbery in Abuja on September 29, 2025.

According to the broadcast station, Maduagwu will be buried on Saturday, October 18, 2025, in her hometown in Anambra State.

An “evening of tributes will be held on Sunday, October 12, 2025, at the THISDAY Dome, Central Business District, Abuja,” the network announced in a video statement on Saturday.

“This will be followed by a service of songs on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at the Corpus Christi Cathedral, Kaduna Street, Port Harcourt.”

Arise News added that “her internment in Anambra State on Saturday, October 18, will be preceded by a funeral mass at St. Theresa Catholic Church, Agulu.”

Maduagwu, 29, was a lawyer, model, and seasoned broadcast journalist who served as an anchor, reporter, and producer at ARISE TV. She lost her life during a violent robbery at her Katampe residence in Abuja. A security guard, Barnabas Danlami, was also killed in the incident.

Meanwhile, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has confirmed the arrest of 12 suspects connected to the crime.

In a statement on Friday, the Command’s spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, said preliminary investigations revealed that the armed gang sourced their weapons from the Niger Republic.

“Preliminary investigations showed that the syndicate procured its firearms — including a locally fabricated AK-47 rifle, a pump-action gun, and a pistol — from an arms dealer operating across the Nigeria–Niger border,” Adeh said.

The police, on Saturday, paraded 12 suspects allegedly involved in the robbery.







