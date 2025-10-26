Police Investigate Viral Video Of Little Boy's Initiation By Cultists In Anambra

The Anambra State Police command has reacted to a disturbing video circulating across social media platforms, allegedly showing a group of young boys engaging in an unlawful cult initiation ceremony involving a minor.

A spokesperson of the command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, says preliminary review of the footage suggests that the incident may have taken place within a community in the State, and the acts portrayed in the video are not only criminal but also deeply offensive to public morals, safety, and the protection of minors who remain one of the most vulnerable groups in the society.

Ikenga added that the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident.

‘’He has also directed specialized operatives of the Anti-Cultism Squad, Juvenile Welfare Unit, and the State Intelligence Department to work collaboratively to Verify the authenticity and origin of the video, Identify the victim and ensure his safety and wellbeing, Identify and apprehend all individuals involved or complicit in the act

The CP condemns in strong terms any form of child abuse, indoctrination, harassment, psychological grooming, or forced initiation, stating that such acts will not be tolerated under any circumstances in the State. He therefore called on any member of the public with credible information that can assist the ongoing investigation to come forward. Voluntary information may also be reported through the following contact channels 112, 07039194332, or the PRO on 08039334002.’’ the statement read

Ikenga added that the identity of informants will be protected and all reports treated with utmost confidentiality.