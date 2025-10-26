EFCC Arraigns Lawyer For Alleged N27m Land Fraud In Lagos

‎The Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday , October 23, 2025, arraigned one Victor Azubike Awah, a lawyer, for an alleged N27m fraud before Justice O.A.OKunuga of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos.

Awah, alongside his company, Sparkan Ives Limited, is being prosecuted on a six-count charge bordering on stealing , obtaining money by false pretence, using false documents and issuance of dud cheque to the tune of N27m.

One of the counts reads: “ That you, Victor Azubike Awah, sometime between October, 2024 and February, 2025 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of 27,000.000.00 (Twenty Seven Million) from Mrs. Onwuekwe Chioma Genevieve under the false pretence that you have a plot of land advertised for sale, which pretence you knew or ought to have known to be false thereby committed an offence Obtaining Money by False Pretence contrary to Section 1(1) and punishable under Section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud related Offences Act No. 14 of 2006.”

‎The defendant pleaded “not guilty “ to the charges when they were read to him.

‎In view of this, prosecution counsel,A. M. Dambuwa, asked the court for a trial date and also prayed for the remand of the defendant in a Correctional Centre.

The defendant represented himself during the proceedings.

Justice Okunuga adjourned the case till December 17 and 18, 2025, for the hearing of the bail application and the commencement of the trial.

The judge also ordered that the defendant be remanded in the EFCC’s custody.