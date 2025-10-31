Police Confirms Abduction Of Medical Doctor In Nnewi

The Anambra State Police Command has received a report of the abduction of a medical doctor at Uruagu, Nnewi, in Nnewi North Local Government Area of the State.

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred yesterday 30th October 2025, when the unidentified assailants reportedly abducted the victim under yet-to-be-ascertained circumstances.

Upon receiving the report, the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Ikioye Orutugu fwc minps PhD immediately ordered the launch of an intensive investigation and directed the tactical teams of the Command to ensure the safe rescue of the victim and apprehension of the perpetrators.

The Command assures members of the public that every effort is being made to ensure the swift resolution of the Case. The CP further calls on residents, especially within Nnewi and its environs, to remain calm, vigilant, and supportive of the Police by providing credible information that could assist in the investigation.

Anyone with useful information is encouraged to contact the nearest Police Station or reach the Command Control Room via 07039194332 or the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) through 08039334002 for prompt response.

The Command reiterates its unwavering commitment to the safety and security of all residents and will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that those behind such criminal acts are brought to justice.







