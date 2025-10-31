PDP Reacts To Court Order , Insists Convention Will Hold

This is a statement issued by PDP over an Abuja ruling on its Convention scheduled for November 9th 2025

PDP Planned National Convention Not Vitiated By Court

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is appalled by the judgement of the Federal High Court Abuja, presided over by Honorable Justice Kolawole Omotosho today, describing it as an assault on Nigeria’s democratic process.

However, the PDP states that the judgment of the court does not vitiate its ability to proceed with the processes and activities towards the National Convention to elect new National Officers to pilot the affairs of the Party for the next four years.

Our Party notes the recent judgement of the Supreme Court which affirms the supremacy of a political party in the management of its internal affairs.

The PDP therefore charges its members, Chapter and Organs to remain steadfast and focused on preparations towards the holding of the National Convention of our Party

Nevertheless, the PDP as the leading opposition Party in Nigeria committed to the Rule of Law has accordingly directed its lawyers to take immediate action to appeal this judgment in our unwavering determination to uphold, defend and promote multi-party democracy in our country.

Signed:

Hon. Debo Ologunagba

National Publicity Secretary



