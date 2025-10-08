Police Arrest Three Amotekun Operatives Over Killing Of Seven Men In Osun

The Osun State Police Command has arrested three suspects in connection with the fatal shootings allegedly carried out by operatives of the Osun Amotekun Corps in Akinlalu, Ife North Local Council, as the death toll from the incident rose to seven.

Governor Ademola Adeleke has vowed to ensure the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the killings.

The governor made the vow on Monday through the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, during a visit by a government delegation to the community.

Adeleke’s message followed widespread outrage and demands for justice from residents of Akinlalu after the incident, which has thrown the victims’ families and the town into mourning.

According to Alimi, the Adeleke administration will not tolerate acts of criminality and is fully committed to bringing the perpetrators to justice. He urged residents to remain calm and patient, assuring them that a transparent investigation would be conducted to ensure justice for the victims.

Commissioner of Police Ibrahim Gotan disclosed that three suspects had already been arrested and detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Osogbo. He said, “The police have swung into action since the incident occurred. Three suspects are currently in custody, and others will soon be apprehended.”

Osun State Attorney General, Jimi Bada, expressed sympathy with the bereaved families, assuring them that justice would be pursued to its logical conclusion. “The state government will ensure that all those found guilty face severe consequences as prescribed by law,” he said.

The governor’s Special Adviser on Security, Samuel Ojo, appealed for calm among residents, assuring that justice would be done.

The traditional ruler of Akinlalu, Oba Oloyede Aborisade, appealed to the state government to ensure justice and provide compensation for the victims’ families. Oba Aborisade described the killings as a great loss to the community.

The Akinlalu Youth Leader, Adeboye Musbau, demanded swift government action. “We cannot afford to suffer in vain. We appeal to the government to investigate thoroughly and compensate affected families,” he lamented.

Osun State Amotekun, in a statement by its spokesperson on Tuesday, September 30, stated that three suspected hoodlums were killed in a violent clash with its personnel on the outskirts of Akinlalu town.

The agency revealed that the security personnel were accosted during a mission to recover their weapons that were confiscated by the hoodlums.

However, on Wednesday, October 1, the Osun State Police Command, through a counter-statement by Abiodun Ojelabi, its Police Public Relations Officer, said all claims and counterclaims, including allegations of murder, assault occasioning harm, gun snatching, wounding and impersonation, would be carefully verified to establish facts and ensure justice.

Ojelabi said the police had taken over the case and would ensure that no stone remained unturned as they embarked on an investigation to unravel the cause of the killings.

He added that the Amotekun personnel went away with the corpses of their dead victims. Ojelabi said the suspected personnel were on the run but they would be apprehended and brought to book no matter where they were hiding.







