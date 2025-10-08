NAHCON Chairman In EFCC Net Over Alleged N50b Hajj Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has launched an investigation into Prof. Saleh Abdullahi Usman, the Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), over alleged large-scale financial misconduct related to the 2025 Hajj operations.

According to sources, Usman presented himself at the EFCC headquarters earlier today in response to a formal invitation.

He was subsequently released on administrative bail but is required to report to the Commission daily as investigations continue.

The probe follows mounting allegations of corruption within the Commission, including the alleged diversion and misappropriation of over N50 billion.

Specific allegations include the unauthorised use of N25 billion for Masha’ir tents, N7.9 billion for contingency housing and N1.6 billion in travel expenses for spouses of officials.

The EFCC had last month detained NAHCON’s Commissioner for Policy, Personnel and Finance, Aliu Abdulrazak, and Director of Finance and Accounts, Aminu Y. Muhammed, over their involvement in the scandal.

Both officials are said to be cooperating with investigators.

While Usman has not been formally charged, sources within the Presidency have confirmed that his Villa security clearance has been revoked pending the outcome of the investigation—a strong indication of the seriousness with which the government is treating the matter.

In an earlier appearance before the House of Representatives during a public hearing, the NAHCON Chairman had admitted there were “dirty deals” within the organisation but vowed to support all efforts aimed at transparency and accountability.

A statement from NAHCON said the commission “will not shield any staff or process found wanting” and expressed its willingness to cooperate fully with relevant authorities.

When contacted for confirmation, the Commission’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, promised to get back to The Guardian but failed to do so before press time.



