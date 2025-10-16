Plane Pilot Dies Midair During Flight

What began as a routine trip from Seattle to Istanbul turned tragic. Turkish Airlines Flight 204 was cruising normally when one of the captains, 59-year-old İlçehin Pehlivan, suddenly collapsed.

Despite the crew’s efforts, he sadly passed away mid-flight a veteran aviator lost among the skies he loved.

Over the radio, the co-pilot’s voice trembled: “Initially we had three pilots, but we lost one of our captains today.

That’s why we’re diverting to JFK.” Air traffic controllers responded with compassion, arranging medical help on the ground.

The aircraft landed at New York’s JFK Airport at dawn, met by emergency teams and a heavy silence. Turkish Airlines later paid tribute to Captain Pehlivan, who had passed medical checks just months earlier and spent nearly two decades flying safely around the world.

Passengers continued to Istanbul, but the memory of this flight endures a reminder of the resilience of aviators, the fragility of life, and the bond shared by those who soar through the skies.