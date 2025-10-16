Defamation : Peter Obi Sues Deji Adeyanju For N1.5bn

According to the writ of summons, marked O/254/75 and issued on October 3 by Obi’s counsel, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Alex Ejesieme.

Obi is seeking a court declaration that several posts and comments made by Adeyanju on his verified X (Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram accounts were “false, baseless, unfounded, malicious, reckless, scandalous, and defamatory.”

Obi is also demanding that Adeyanju issue a public apology and a full retraction of the posts across all his social media platforms and in at least three national newspapers, as well as major television networks including Channels TV, Arise News, and TVC News.

In addition, the Labour Party flagbearer is asking the court to compel Adeyanju to delete all posts in which he allegedly referred to Obi with derogatory terms such as “religious bigot,” “fraud,” “scum,” and “political prostitute.”

Obi further seeks a perpetual injunction restraining Adeyanju, his agents, or associates from making any further defamatory publications against him.

He is also claiming ₦500 million in aggravated damages and ₦1 billion in general damages for alleged reputational harm, ridicule, and emotional distress, along with 18 percent annual interest on the judgment sum until it is fully paid, plus the cost of litigation.

Reacting to this adeyanju wrote: “Finally, Peter Obi has sued me. I am actually happy and relieved that he didn’t chicken out in the end.

“Interestingly, he dragged me all the way to Anambra State, even though he is almost always in Abuja where I reside. But no shaking, we move.”