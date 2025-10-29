NSCDC Arrest Five Illegal Private Security Operatives In Anambra

In a bid to rid Anambra State of individuals masquerading as private security operatives, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Anambra State Command has apprehended 5 suspected illegal private security operatives and recovered a pump action rifle during a series of raids conducted in Awka.





Commandant Maku Olatunde, the Anambra State Commandant of NSCDC, stated this on Tuesday, 28 October 2025, while parading the suspects at the State Command Headquarters, Awka.





According to him, the raids conducted across various hotels and grocery stores in Awka on Tuesday October 28, 2025 at about 11: 00 hrs was based on credible intelligence indicating the presence of individuals dressed in attire resembling that of a security outfit, who may have been hired by political actors with the intention of utilizing them to cause chaos during the election.





The arrested suspects include: Mmeka Ekene, male, aged 43; Peter Detuchi Kelvin, male, aged 28; Sunday Akpan Idiong, male, aged 45; Enemuo Ifeanyichukwu, male, aged 26; and Francis Ugochukwu Nwosu, male, aged 28.





The NSCDC State helmsman said the operation, carried out by the Private Guard Companies Department was aimed at flushing out undesirable elements, criminal gangs, and irredentists, preventing emerging security threats, curbing illegal possession of firearms, and stopping any form of violence or intimidation likely to undermine the peaceful conduct of the election.





"We are resolute in our commitment to providing a secure environment for the conduct of the forthcoming gubernatorial election, slated for November 8, 2025. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that Anambra State remains peaceful and secure," he said.





He also emphasized that the command will not be swayed by the tactics of individuals pretending to be private security operatives in a bid to disrupt the electoral process in the state as it will continue to enhance its robust security measures to stay ahead of individuals suspected of being used as political thugs.





"The Command, in collaboration with other security agencies, will take all necessary measures within its operational guidelines to counter and suppress any act that could potentially destabilize the peace enjoyed in the state."





He also mentioned that strengthened surveillance and enhanced intelligence gathering have been implemented by the command to thwart any attempts by disruptive elements or desperate politicians to compromise the electoral process.





The arrested suspects are currently being interrogated and will be charged to court upon conclusion of the investigation.