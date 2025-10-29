Nigeria Pitch Awards: Organizers Roll Out Plans For 12th Edition As Rashidi Yekini Award Returns

Organizers of the Nigeria Pitch Awards held a Special luncheon on Monday to fete partners and members of the College of Voters at the BON Hotel, Ikeja. They announced plans to host the 12th edition of the prestigious awards.

The event was attended by Dr. Ademola Olajire, Director of Communication of the Nigeria Football Federation; Mr. Oluwadare Ojelabi, Director of Audit and Assurance at SIAO Partners; and top sports editors, TV and radio sports presenters, pundits, and columnists.

While addressing guests at the occasion, Shina Philips, President of the Nigeria Pitch Awards, commended the partners and members of the College of Voters from across the country for their commitment to the growth of the awards.

“The journey to the 12th edition of the awards is the story of the determination of all stakeholders to establish and sustain a reward platform for our footballers, administrators, football lovers, and supporters.”

Speaking further, Mr. Philips announced the organizers’ plans to host an annual sports conference preceding the awards. “Our vision is to make the gathering a unique opportunity to renew and re-focus national attention on sports in Nigeria and open up avenues for administrators to harness the opportunities sports provide”, he noted.

Mr. Philips also confirmed that the Striker of the Year Award would henceforth be renamed the “Rashidi Yekini Award” in honour of the late Super Eagles goal poacher. Rashidi Yekini remains Nigeria’s all-time highest goal scorer with 37 goals in 62 appearances.

The organizers have further confirmed that voting for the 12th edition will kick off on Wednesday, 29 October 2025. The Nigeria Pitch Awards have recognized and honoured Nigeria’s top on-the-pitch and off-the-pitch performers in football since 2013.

Dr. Ademola Olajire, who represented the Nigeria Football Federation, expressed the Federation’s satisfaction with the standard and procedure that the organizers have established since its inception in Calabar in 2013.

While delivering his goodwill message, Mr. Oluwadare Ojelabi, the Director of Audit and Assurance of SIAO Partners, restated the accounting firm’s readiness to continue to support the football awards, noting that it was part of their Corporate Social Responsibility. SIAO Partners have been involved in collating and auditing the entire voting process since 2014.