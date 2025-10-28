New Service Chiefs Visit NSA , Minister Of Defence ( Photos )

The newly sworn in Service Chiefs have paid a courtesy visit to the National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu in Abuja

They also visited the Minister of Defence

This followed their appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu





The Service Chiefs await their confirmation by the Senate

President Tinubu in his letter to the upper chamber, announced by the Senate President Godswill Akpabio during Tuesday’s plenary, urged lawmakers to accord the request “expeditious consideration,” emphasizing the urgency of reinforcing Nigeria’s security architecture.

The Senate subsequently referred the request to the Committee of the Whole for screening and confirmation, scheduled for next week.



