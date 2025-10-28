New Service Chiefs Visit NSA , Minister Of Defence ( Photos )

byCKN NEWS -
0


 The newly sworn in Service Chiefs have paid a courtesy visit to the National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu in Abuja 

They also visited the Minister of Defence 

This followed their appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu 


The Service Chiefs await their confirmation by the Senate 

President Tinubu in his letter to the upper chamber, announced by the Senate President Godswill Akpabio during Tuesday’s plenary, urged lawmakers to accord the request “expeditious consideration,” emphasizing the urgency of reinforcing Nigeria’s security architecture.

The Senate subsequently referred the request to the Committee of the Whole for screening and confirmation, scheduled for next week.


Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال