FCT Police Arrest Two Notorious ‘’one chance’’ Robbery Suspects Behind The Murder Of Miss Grace Godwin

The FCT Police Command has arrested two notorious members of a “one chance” robbery syndicate responsible for the death of a young lady, Miss Grace Godwin, aged 23.

Recall that on 12th July 2025, the command received a distress report that the unconscious body of a young woman, was discovered by the roadside along Iya Abubakar Street, Life Camp. Police operatives swiftly responded to the scene and the victim later identified as Miss Grace Godwin was evacuated to the hospital, where she was sadly confirmed dead by a medical doctor on duty.

Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that the deceased, who worked as a fuel-pump attendant, had closed from work on 11th July 2025 and unknowingly boarded a vehicle operated by a “one chance” robbery syndicate.

In a statement released today October 28, SP Josephine Adeh, the spokesperson of the command, says while acting on the directive of the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, the Command’s Scorpion Squad, launched a discreet investigation into the incident. With the aid of digital reconstructive intelligence, operatives traced and arrested two members of the gang, identified as: Kabiru Abdullahi, male, 25 years old and Solomon Tanko, male, 35 years old.

‘’Further investigations revealed that during the robbery, the victim recognized some of the gang members, who were residents of the same Dape community where she lived. In a struggle that ensued, Kabiru Abdullahi strangled her with a plastic nylon bag after she bit his finger in self-defense.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects include: One golden-colored Toyota Camry (popularly known as “Pencil Light”) and Plastic nylon bags used in committing the crime.’’ the statement read