NDLEA Storms Pretty Mike's Club In Lagos , Arrest Several People With Hard Drugs

NDLEA operatives in the early hours of Sunday 26th October raided Proxy Nightclub at 7 Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island where a drug party was allegedly going on. 

A statement released by NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, today October 26, said over 100 suspects including the owner of the club Mike Eze Nwalie Nwogu alias Pretty Mike, were arrested and taken into custody for screening. Cartons of illicit substances including Loud, and laughing gas, were recovered from suspects at the party and the club’s store.

Babafemi said the raid followed intelligence about the drug party. NDLEA operatives who were embedded in the party between 11pm on Saturday 25th October however disrupted the gathering at 3am on Sunday 26th October based on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

