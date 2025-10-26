National Chairman: Why We Rejected Turaki As Consensus Candidate..Kebbi PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kebbi State has rejected the reported nomination of Kabiru Tanimu Turaki as the party’s National Chairman, citing lack of consultation with stakeholders in the North West zone.

CKNNews had reported how some PDP leaders from the Northern part of the country, including governors, unanimously endorsed former Minister of Special Duties, Tanimu Turaki, as their consensus candidate for the position of national chairman ahead of the party’s November convention.

However, Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, after a meeting of Northern PDP leaders held on Wednesday night in Abuja, clarified that the endorsement did not preclude other aspirants from contesting.

But while addressing journalists in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday, the PDP publicity secretary in State, Sani Dododo, rejected the endorsement.

He noted that the decision to reject Tanimu as PDP’s national chairman was based on the speculations that he was handpicked for the position without consultation and any input from key stakeholders in the northwest region.

He said, “The decision of the party was that the North West zone should be allowed to select its own candidate for the position in line with the party’s zoning arrangement.”

Dododo added that the party’s leadership in the state had distanced itself from Turaki’s reported nomination because they did not consult with PDP members in the state before throwing his hat into the ring.

He urged the party’s national working committee (NWC) to permit the North West to produce its own consensus candidate.

“The North West elders should be allowed to sit down, deliberate, and produce a candidate that will represent the zone,” he said.







