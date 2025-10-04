Motorists Hail Court Order Suspending Police Tinted Glass Permit Enforcement

Jubilation yesterday greeted the news that a Federal High Court in Warri, Delta State has ordered the Police to maintain the status quo on the enforcement of vehicle tinted glass permit.

The court issued the order in suit No.FHC/WR/CS/103/2025, filed by a lawyer, John Aikpokpo-Martins, against the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Nigeria Police Force.

The order came barely hours after police operatives in the state impounded the vehicle of a judicial officer despite the pendency of a suit by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) last month challenging the legality of the exercise.





Scores of Nigerians who reacted to the news noted that enforcement of the tinted permit at this time showed insensitivity to the people’s economic plights.





Others raised concerns about the difficulty in completing the process through the digital portal, possap.gov.ng, accusing the police of reintroducing the exercise as a means to extort and harass motorists.





But there were still a handful of Nigerians who stood with the police, citing the spate of kidnapping and insecurity across the country, and the need for law enforcement officers to regulate the use of tinted permits.





In its suit filed last month, the NBA had argued that the policy was unlawful and violated citizens’ fundamental rights to dignity, privacy, and freedom of movement. It also claimed that the police’s ground for the enforcement was hinged on a 1991 Act, enacted under the military rule and contradicted the 1999 Constitution.





But their lawsuit did not stop the police as enforcement commenced in most states as scheduled.





The enforcement, the police said, is in strict compliance with the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Tinted Glass) Act, 2004, which remains a vital security regulation used to curb criminal activities and enhance public safety.





In Jigawa and Delta states for instance, the police intensified enforcements, impounding 20 and 25 vehicles respectively.





Spokesman for the Zamfara State Police Command told The Nation that offenders were charged to court immediately, adding that there was active enforcement across the 27 LGAs with emphasis on the state capital.





Adam added that he was not aware of any court order halting the exercise.





In Delta State, the police command through its X handle announced the clampdown on 25 vehicles for flouting the tinted permit law, vowing to sustain the tempo.





Motorists complain of registration challenges





Lagos motorists continued to express frustration over difficulties with the TGP registration process. Many cited persistent glitches on the POSSAP portal, exorbitant charges and the reliance on agents.





Mr. Niyi Ajet, who registered four vehicles, said he paid ₦40,000 through an agent after repeated failed attempts online. Mrs. Blessing Nwosu described the process as “nearly impossible,” adding that she hoped the reported court suspension of enforcement would shield motorists from harassment.





Mr. Kehinde Osakede said the portal stalled at the payment stage, while Mr. Emmanuel Azubike described the scheme as “extortion,” recalling that a former IGP had earlier suspended it.





Others, like Mr. Magnus Eze, admitted resorting to agents at extra cost.





Mrs. Hope Bolaji said she decided to wait, citing frequent “error” messages on the site. “Suspending it is the best option so we can take our time to register,” she said, noting that no officers had impounded cars in Ajah and Victoria Island.





Meanwhile, some motorists reported differing experiences with law enforcement in Lagos.





One driver said police only requested his licence and ignored the tinted glass.





Read Also: Adamawa police, NDLEA arrest 130 suspects, seize sundry items

Another, however, complained that agents were demanding ₦45,000 for permits officially priced at ₦12,000.





An Uber driver, Cletus Emmanuel, narrated his ordeal in separate encounters with officers enforcing the directive.





Mr. Emmanuel, who was arrested around the Mile 2 axis, said his car was seized after he resisted demands for money.





Emmanuel, who resides in the same neighborhood as this reporter, explained that the officers ignored his explanations that the exercise was on hold and if the courts had given the police the go ahead, he would obtain a permit.





“They told me I could not move unless I paid one million naira. When I refused, they assaulted me and forced me out of the car before impounding it. I was left stranded while they drove it away,” Emmanuel has said.





Similarly, two motorists expressed dissatisfaction with the enforcement, describing the policy as exploitative, unnecessary, and burdensome on law-abiding citizens.





One of the motorists, who said he owned multiple factory-fitted tinted vehicles, faulted the regulation, arguing that it places an unfair responsibility on drivers who have already paid full import duties on their cars.





“All my cars have factory-fitted tinted glass, and I paid all duties before buying them. Now asking me to obtain a separate permit feels oppressive and ridiculous,” he said.





He noted that linking tinted glass to criminal activity was an indictment on law enforcement rather than justification for fresh regulations.





“If criminals can still get a permit, will that stop crime? The police should focus on tackling crime directly instead of punishing innocent car owners. This is simply a revenue drive, not a crime-fighting measure,” he added.





Another motorist, however, said that while he understood the government’s concerns about security, the current approach was flawed and unnecessarily stressful for drivers.





“I don’t support crime, but the process of getting a tinted permit is discouraging.

Tinted glass permit enforcement begins

“Some of us use tinted glass for health reasons, like protection from the sun, but the police don’t consider that.





“Instead, they stop us at checkpoints, delay us, and sometimes extort money,” he said.





He urged authorities to simplify the process or scrap it entirely, noting that genuine safety measures, rather than permits, would better address the concerns.





In Katsina, transport operators lauded the court order suspending the enforcement, describing it as a huge relief.





Tasi Kofar Durbi, one of the drivers operating in Katsina-Lagos axis expressed relief, citing the challenges the policy posed to their operations.





The policy, according to him, has caused significant disruptions in the transportation sector, with many drivers facing harassment and extortion by police officers.





He said: ”I welcome the court order. It will reduce the stress and challenges we face on the road.





‘’The ruling will ease the burden on us transport operators and ensure smoother travel experiences for passengers.”





Commercial motorists in Imo State also expressed concerns about the directive, demanding fair implementation.





According to them, the police have warned that they will be forced to stop operating if they failed to replace their factory-fitted tinted windscreens.





“We are going to protest if the police give preferential treatment to vehicle owners.





“Some of our colleagues have packed their vehicles because they couldn’t afford to change the windscreens due to the high cost of materials in the market,” one operator said.





The police command had previously explained that the ban on tinted windscreens for commercial buses, particularly “Bus Imo,” aims to enhance public safety. This measure was necessitated by the frequent involvement of such vehicles in violent crimes like kidnapping, armed robbery, and “one chance” incidents in the state.





The command has directed vehicle owners with factory-fitted tinted or lightly shaded windscreens to apply for mandatory permits on the approved police portal before the October 3 deadline. The bus operators are requesting that the police apply the same strict warnings to private vehicle owners





For Anambra, Benue, Kogi and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), enforcement was yet to kick off, but sensitization exercises were ongoing.





Spokesperson Tochukwu Ikenga confirmed that motorists were only being mobilised and encouraged to register their vehicles through circulated links.

The enforcement in Abuja it was observed that the police officers were not enforcing it.





Motorists, who spoke yesterday, were surprised that they were not asked for the tinted permit.





Mr. Lucky Oyi, a civil servant, said his tinted permit papers were with him, but since Thursday, no police officer has asked for it.





Oyi said: “I am surprised that the enforcement has not started in the FCT. I have not witnessed it, and likewise my friends.





“I am okay by it, but any time they start, I am ready. With what other states are experiencing, the police should just stop this enforcement.”





A motorist, Ada Omale, supported the enforcement, adding that the step will further help curb insecurity, ‘one chance’ menace in the nation’s capital.





“People are using tinted glasses indiscriminately without approval, so if the police are giving approval, it is a welcome development,” he said.





There was noticeable enforcement in other parts of Plateau State save for the capital, Jos, where the exercise was relaxed to enable free flow of traffic as a result of the President’s visit to the state.





In Abia State, Commissioner of Police Danladi Isa confirmed that enforcement had started following directives from the Inspector-General of Police.





Addressing senior officers in Umuahia, Isa warned personnel against extortion and urged professionalism during the exercise. No arrests had been confirmed at press time.





In Borno State, the enforcement of the tinted permit started on Thursday and continued yesterday without confrontation, said the police command’s spokesman, ASP Nahum Daso Kenneth.





The PPRO in a telephone interview disclosed that vehicle owners who could not provided their tinted permits were asked to remove their tint from their cars on the spot.





He added that there were no reported cases of violence between the police and vehicle owners in the state.





Yobe Police Command extended the grace period to October 6, warning that any tinted vehicle found without a valid permit would be impounded, and the driver charged to court for violating road traffic regulations.”





Contacted for reaction, the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the police do not receive nor act on social media status quo order.





He said: “We have not been officially served by any court. Until then, we will know the next action to take. For now the enforcement continues.”

Nation