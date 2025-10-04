I Considered Suicide After Losing Husband, Relatives To bandits’ Attack .. Kwara Widow

In the aftermath of the deadly bandit attack on Oke-Ode in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, which claimed the lives of several residents, Mrs Gbemisola Muhammed, also known as Yéyé Oge, the widow of a slain hunter, shares her harrowing experience. She narrates how her husband and other relatives were killed and appeals for urgent government intervention

Can you recount what happened on the day of the attack?

In the weeks leading up to the tragedy, we had heard rumours that bandits were planning an attack on our community. We reported the threat to the security agencies, but no action was taken. I am also a hunter and regularly attend community meetings, so I was fully aware of the looming danger.

On Saturday, the day before the attack, my husband warned me not to travel at night, saying he had a premonition that something terrible might happen. I was in Sagamu, Ogun State, purchasing goods for my business, and he insisted that I remain there until the following morning.





He told me he would be attending a hunters’ meeting on Sunday. Although my husband was also a hunter, he was off duty that day and therefore unarmed.





On Sunday morning, as I approached Agunjin town, near Oke-Ode, I received a call that the bandits had struck the community. Rushing there, I was met with an unimaginable horror: my husband, a prince of Agunjin, had been killed, along with his younger brother and brother-in-law.





What more can you tell us about the attack and the victims?





I was told that the bandits attempted to kidnap my husband’s younger sister, whose husband was also killed, but their attempt failed. They asked about my mother-in-law, who had just returned from Hajj. In the end, they spared her life but took her bag and phones. She has since been moved to Lagos to recover.

Many others were not as fortunate. Taiye from Dabu village, his wife, and their two-month-old baby were kidnapped directly from the hospital. A doctor, known as Baba Gold, along with his wife and their two children, were also abducted. The attackers killed a Bororo man and a Hausa trader in Alade before moving into Oke-Ode.

Oluode Ologomo, whose wife had just given birth, was also killed. The attackers even stripped him of his charms, as bullets could not penetrate him. In total, 22 people lost their lives in that single attack, while many more were taken hostage.

In a viral video, you accused security agencies of stripping vigilantes of weapons. What exactly happened?

Yes, that is true. A day before the attack, the officer supervising the hunters reportedly came from Abuja and collected the vigilantes’ guns, saying they needed repairs. This left the hunters and vigilantes, the community’s only line of defence, completely unarmed against the heavily armed bandits. It was this that gave the attackers the upper hand.

You mentioned helicopters and external fighters’ involvement in the security challenges faced by the community. Can you clarify this claim?

Around May, a young man escaped from the forest and came into the community. He told us that bandits had been brought from Katsina to Kwara State by helicopter at night and were also supplied with ammunition. When he realised their mission involved kidnapping and banditry, he ran away. He warned us to prepare, as more fighters and weapons were being deployed.

We also often saw helicopters flying over the forests at night. It is clear, therefore, that these attackers are not merely local criminals; they are being externally aided and supplied.

Do you suspect the bandits knew your family members before the attack?

Yes, they knew about us. They specifically asked my sister-in-law about my mother-in-law, who had just returned from Hajj. Before I left the town, I even overheard people saying they were coming for me because I am a hunter and had boasted that Oke-Ode could not be attacked. This makes me believe they deliberately targeted me and my family.

Based on what you were told, did the bandits break into your house before attacking some family members, including your husband?

No, they did not break into my house or any other house in the community. They went straight to the security post where the hunters were stationed and opened fire. After that, they moved to the spot on the road where my husband, his brother, and his brother-in-law were and killed them.

When did the community begin to experience such deadly attacks?

This was the first time Oke-Ode had been attacked. Historically, Oke-Ode has been the safest community in this area since the recent wave of insecurity began around March this year.

Although we had been receiving reports for several weeks that bandits were planning an attack, the vigilantes and hunters were well-prepared. Unfortunately, the bandits struck when they were least expected.

Kidnappings for ransom, however, have been occurring in Ifelodun Local Government Area since early this year. During some raids, the bandits also steal farm produce and sometimes kill farmers in the bush.

Apart from vigilantes and hunters, are there any other security arrangements to protect Oke-Ode from attacks?

Apart from the policemen stationed in the town, there are no additional security personnel permanently in place. When Babanla community was attacked, soldiers were deployed to Oke-Ode as many people fleeing surrounding villages sought refuge there. However, about three weeks ago, the military was relocated to another area, leaving the community largely without protection.





What are the community leaders, including the Baale, saying about the incident?





Oke-Ode currently does not have a king. The previous king passed away about three years ago, and since then, a dispute between the kingmakers and the princes has left the matter unresolved in court. Meanwhile, the community development association has repeatedly raised concerns about the rising insecurity in the area.





Have the police been informed about the attacks, and what did they say?





Yes, the police are now aware. In fact, the bodies were taken to the police station near where the attack occurred. We also learned that the officers were afraid, as the bandits had threatened to attack the station as well.





Most residents appear to have deserted the area. Why did they decide to leave their homes even though the police had been informed about the incident?





People are terrified of the bandits. We heard that they vowed to return, and the few police officers stationed here cannot match the bandits’ firepower or numbers. These attackers often strike in hundreds, leaving residents with no choice but to flee, even though many have nowhere else to go.





Has any government official visited the community since the attack?





The Ifelodun Local Government Area Chairman, Mr Femi Yusuf, visited me after the incident. He is a good man. On the day of the attack, I called him, and he alerted the security agencies, although they only arrived after the bandits had left.





I learnt that the governor visited Oke‑Ode on Thursday?





I think the visit is a welcome development, but we need results: those bandits must be wiped out and made to pay for their crimes. I am hoping the governor’s visit will bring lasting solutions to this insecurity. I need to return to my ancestral home.





What about those injured in the attack? Who is taking care of them?





I am not entirely sure, as everything was chaotic, but that day the bodies were taken to the General Hospital in Share, the headquarters of the Local Government Area.





Having lost everything to the incident, how do you intend to cope with five children and two grandchildren?





Only God can help me. I am helpless. I had a thriving business in Agunjin, where I also built my house, but I cannot go back there. I left the town with nothing but the clothes I am wearing. I hope the government and Nigerians will come to our aid, because without such support, there is no hope for us.

How has this tragedy affected you personally?

I have been stripped bare. Earlier this year, I lost all my farming investments to bandits. Now, the little I had, almost N2 million for my business, is gone. My car was destroyed in the attack. My husband, who was my backbone, was killed along with his relatives. When I heard the bandits were coming back for me, I fled with my five children and two grandchildren. I have lost everything. At one point, I almost took my life because everyone who could have supported me was killed.

What is your appeal to the government?

I am calling on both the Kwara State Government and the Federal Government to come to our aid. About four districts have already been deserted because of these attacks. The people are suffering. We need urgent help before Oke-Ode and neighbouring towns are wiped out completely.

