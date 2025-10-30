Maj Gen Waidi Shaibu Takes Over From Gen Oluyede As 25th COAS

The Nigerian Army today witnessed a seamless transition of leadership as Major General Waidi Shaibu formally assumed duty as the 25th Chief of Army Staff (COAS), following the colourful handing and taking over ceremony between the COAS, Major General Waidi Shaibu and the incoming Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, at the Army Headquarters, Abuja.

In his remarks, the new COAS, Major General Waidi Shaibu, commended Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede for his outstanding leadership, mentorship and unwavering support to the Nigerian Army. He lauded the outgoing Chief’s achievements, particularly in the areas of equipment procurement, infrastructural development and the “Soldier First” concept, which prioritized troop welfare and operational readiness.

Major General Shaibu pledged to consolidate and build on the remarkable legacies of his predecessor, while enhancing synergy among security agencies and government institutions to strengthen national security. He further assured that he would carefully review the current security situation and respond swiftly to evolving threats, emphasizing his commitment to improving operational efficiency and troop morale.

“I salute the courage, passion, resilience and discipline of our troops in the field. Their sacrifices remain the cornerstone of our collective success,” the new Army Chief stated.

While appreciating the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR for finding him worthy of the position, the COAS led the NA senior officers in observing one minute silence for the repose of the souls of departed comrades.

In his valedictory address, the outgone COAS and incoming CDS, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, expressed profound appreciation to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his visionary leadership and for the privilege to serve as COAS and now as CDS.

He praised the officers and soldiers of the NA for their dedication, diligence and sacrifice in the discharge of their duties, urging them to extend the same loyalty and commitment to the new COAS. “The mission remains the same — to ensure the security of lives and defend the territorial integrity of our nation,” he affirmed.

Earlier in his remarks, the immediate past Chief of Policy and Plans (Army), Major General Abdulsalami Ibrahim, extolled the exemplary leadership of the outgone Chief, describing him as a selfless and visionary leader whose contributions to the Nigerian Army will be remembered by posterity.

The ceremony featured the signing of the handing and taking over notes, decoration of the new Chief with the Army Headquarters insignia, inspection of the quarter guard and group photographs with principal staff officers and field commanders.







