IGP Appoints AIG Nkechi Eze As Director Force Medical Services

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, in furtherance of his commitment to significant police reforms and enhanced welfare for police personnel, has approved the appointment of AIG Nkechi Eze, BDS, MPH, fspsp, as the Pioneer Director, Directorate of Force Medical Services.

This appointment follows the recent upgrade of the Force Medical Section to a full-fledged Directorate, a landmark step aimed at institutionalizing comprehensive, accessible, and efficient healthcare services within the Nigeria Police Force.

AIG Nkechi Eze is a distinguished clinician, dental surgeon, and administrator who brings over 27 years of exemplary service to her new role.

Born in Umuahia, Abia State, and hailing from Agbudu in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State, AIG Eze holds a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) from the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), Ile-Ife, and a Master’s in Public Health (MPH) from the University of Benin.

Her illustrious career spans various formations across Oyo, Ekiti, Rivers, the Federal Capital Territory, and Lagos, where she has made significant contributions to advancing police healthcare services and officers’ welfare.

IGP Egbetokun, while congratulating AIG Eze on her well-deserved appointment, charged her to leverage her wealth of experience and proven administrative acumen to reposition the Directorate as a model of excellence in police healthcare delivery.

He emphasized that the Directorate’s establishment marks a strategic investment in the health and productivity of police personnel, reiterating that the well-being of officers remains central to the operational efficiency of the Force.



