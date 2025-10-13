John Chuma Nwosu: When Integrity Speaks, When Passion Takes Over By Sunny Igboanugo

Only the bereft will stand hands-akimbo and watch nonchalantly at the happenings in Anambra State today. Only the totally soulless would be unmoved by the vibes currently emanating from the state, with regards to the issue of real governance or lack of it, especially as a citizen, resident or even a passerby.

Such a state of being must be as a result of either complete moral bankruptcy, lack of mental acuity or total absence of physical consciousness – perhaps out of brain-dead or comatose condition. Those are the only reason for one to be a standpatter to the current state of affairs in that enclave.

Though there was not such an outburst of fanfare, apparently because the world was still smarting from the COVID 19 pandemic that swept across the firmament, the emergence of Charles Chukwuma Soludo, as victorious about this time four years ago, left not a few people upbeat that a new positive phenomenon had occurred in the state.

Watchers of events across board including even his opponents and their supporters had expected the immediate transformation of the state, if not anything world-class as in the countries he chose as his model, at the least, beyond what existed in Nigeria before him, especially in Anambra. Indeed, those who opposed him had other reasons outside performance or ability to deliver, given his pedigree and tall credentials he was parading as a first-class economist and former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The thought of mediocrity or underhand performance, was quite distant in the estimation of the people, especially as he promised to transform Anambra into the Dubai-Taiwan-Silicon Valley model of development.

Today, that lofty idea of an Anambra brimming with activities such as booming industrial base, iconic shopping malls, tourists and holiday makers and glittering lights under beehive sort of night activities, characteristic of the envisaged model in Dubai or Taiwan have completely evaporated from the minds of people.

Instead it has been replaced with the wincing sounds of victims of all sorts of societal ills – banal and insipid economic records – families mourning their dead ones caught in the fires of blazing guns from criminals or running from pillar to post to raise money to pay ransom to secure the freedom of their wards in various detention camps of kidnappers dotting all over the forests and private centres in the state or even in the various detention centres of state exploitative actors disguising as security agencies.

As in a funeral pall thrown over them, Anambra is in a state of total desolation. Except for state officials and other fringe beneficiaries, it has sunk into an abyss of despair and helplessness, not only as a result of planlessness, directionless and impulsive leadership thrashing around frantically to give the impression of doing something, but due to the total lack of empathy and general inertia.

While some stakeholders have contented themselves by crying silently behind locked doors, others allowing feeble protests and others just adopting a wait-and-see attitude, some have picked up the gauntlet to reverse the ugly trend.

So, when John Chuma Nwosu, candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), filed in his papers to contest the November 18 governorship election, it is not just to add another title to his name, but to end the steady slide the state is taking towards the edge of the precipice.

In other words, it is a rescue mission to save the state from the rudderless swing it has found itself in the hands of Soludo, who has not only posted the worst outing in the history of the state but is actually guiding it towards the inevitable crash down the precipice by the time it finally tips, which is no longer far.

The proof that the move Nwosu is making towards the Government House, Agu Awka, is not being driven by a personal ambition to add the title of “Governor” to his name or enjoy the pecks thereof, was emphasised when he appeared at the Anambra State High Court, Awka to put paid to a very fundamental issue raging since he came to the scene.

Hear him: “I Mr. John Chuma Nwosu, of Odida Nnewichi, Nnewi, Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra South Senatorial zone, Male, Adult, Christian, nominated candidate of ADC (African Democratic Congress) for the governorship election on the 8th day of November 2025, do hereby make this affidavit and swear under oath as follows:

1. That I am aware that there is rotation of the office of governor of Anambra State among the three senatorial zones, namely Anambra North, Anambra Central and Anambra South Senatorial zones, based of equity, natural justice and good conscience.

2. That the South Senatorial zone currently occupying the seat of governor of Anambra State has only one term of four years remaining of the term of office due to the South Senatorial zone and thereafter it shall be the turn of the Anambra Central Senatorial Zone to nominate a candidate for the office of governor of Anambra State for eight years before the office rotates to the North Senatorial zonal for eight years.

3. That it is in total agreement and submission to this rotation principle that I depose to this affidavit under oath that I, Mr. John Chuma Nwosu shall, as elected governor of Anambra State under ADC on 8 November, 2025 DO ONLY ONE TERM OF FOUR YEARS IN OFFICE AS GOVERNOR OF ANAMBRA STATE to allow Anambra Central Senatorial Zone produce the next governor after my term of office.

4. That accordingly and by the foregoing, I appeal to all Anambra Central Senatorial Zone stakeholders, entire voting population of the zone, all men and women of good conscience to support and vote for me under ADC on Saturday 8 November 2025 as I hereby swear under oath to honour and respect the governorship rotation principles of Anambra State under natural justice, equity and good conscience.

5. That I depose to this affidavit under oath, the law and in good faith.

AND THAT I swear to this affidavit sincerely and conscientiously believing same to be true and correct in accordance with the provision of the Oaths Act, 2004.”

For emphasis, Nwosu went further to adumbrate his raison d’etre, just to leave no one in doubt and to settle the fears which many have harboured as a result of the zoning issue.

Providing further and better particulars, he wrote: “Because we take our mission and vision to rescue Anambra seriously; because asking for public trust is serious business; because as a person, campaign organisation, and political party, we are not frivolous; because we believe in transparency and accountability; and because our word is our bond, I have deposed on record in the Court of Law that I will serve only one term, if elected.”

After this unprecedented move, which binds him by the force of law and makes him a candidate for jail should he renege, because it would amount to perjury, having taken an oath, who is still in doubt about his motive?

Who is still doubting that he is being driven by the hunger and passion to save Anambra from destruction? Who is still doubting that he is on a rescue mission? Who is coming along in this worthy project? This is no time to be a standpatter. It is time to take a stand. Now is the time!

Igboanugo is Director, Media and Public Affairs, JCN Campaign Council of the ADC