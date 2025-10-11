Inside Politics With CKN TV Programme Celebrates 3rd Year Anniversary In Style ( Pictures, Video )

 Nigeria's foremost Television Political programme Inside Politics With Ckn celebrated its 3rd years anniversary on 10th October 2025

The programme made its debut on 7th October 2022 on Silverbird Television 

Within the past three years ,the programme has featured over 70 guests cutting across Politics,  Business, Economy, Health,  Entertainment , International Relations,  Public Relations , Enterprenuership etc 

Anchored by versatile journalist Chris Kehinde Nwandu,  the Executive Editor of CKNNews,  the programme has served as an avenue to engage sound minds on the affairs of Nigeria and beyond 

The 3rd year anniversary episode featured Veteran journalists,  human rights activist and Public Affairs Analyst Dr Lemmy Ughegbe who analysed the tasks before the newly appointed INEC Chairman Prof Joash Ojo Amupitan 

On hand to join in the cutting of the anniversary cakes were Silverbird Group Senior Management staff Mr Jacob Akinyemi Johnson ( JAJ )

Others were David Ubabudike, Adewale Busari , Ayo Kolawole ( producer ) and other staff 

Goodwill messages were also received from Silverbird Group GM Bola Salako,  Head of News Seun Oyedeji and viewers of the programme from across the globe 

Pictures of cutting of cake live 











Video




