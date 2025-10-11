Army Led Rescue of Kidnapped Victims In Kwara State

Following bandits attack close to Idofin in  Ayekale village, Omu - Aran LGA of Kwara state, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division Nigerian Army and Commander Sector 3 Operation FANSAN YAMA, Major General CR Nnebeife, on 9 October, 2025, visited the Chief of Ayekale village, Oba Pius Oluwole Oni Dofin of Idofin, Odoeshe Ayekale following bandits attack on traders  at Olegbede village, about 12 km from Idofin Ayekale where 3 persons were unfortunately killed.

Oba Pius Oluwole attributed the attack on his community to its close proximity to Babasango Forest. 

In response, Major General Nnebeife, condoled with the Royal Father and assured him that the NA will sustain operations to flush out bandits and other criminal elements from the entire forest.

Earlier during an operational visit to Patrol Base Babanla, the GOC and troops of the Patrol Base, advanced towards Babasango Forest, where they rescued 2 kidnapped victims. The victims were handed over to Oba Pius Oluwole during the GOC's visit.

