Gov Mbah’s Planned Defection To APC Tears Enugu PDP Apart

The planned defection of Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State to the All Progressives Congress has divided key members of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state.

Findings revealed that while some PDP chieftains loyal to the governor hailed the move, others vowed not to join him.

The APC had on Wednesday dissolved the Enugu State Executive Committee of the party to pave the way for Mbah’s defection to the ruling party.

The party’s National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, and Deputy National Chairman (South), Emma Eneukwu, while inaugurating a seven-member caretaker committee for the APC in Enugu, revealed that efforts were underway to strengthen the party’s presence and influence in the South East.

Speaking to journalists after his swearing-in at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja on Friday, the Enugu APC Caretaker Chairman, Dr Ben Nwoye, said the state governor would join the ruling party with other lawmakers and key leaders across the state.

Nwoye said, “For the past 10 years, Enugu State has remained in opposition. But all that will change on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, when the governor will be declaring for APC.

“And the governor is not coming alone. The governor is coming in with 260 ward councillors. They will be declaring with the governor. He will be coming in with the 24 members of the House of Assembly. He will be coming in with members of the National Assembly. He will also be coming with the entire Exco.

“Political evangelism has started. We went to the governor, and he has agreed to move with us into APC. He is not coming alone, he is coming with the whole structure of Enugu PDP.”

“Where Enugu goes, the Southeast goes. Never again will opposition dominate our region. Governor Mbah has transformed Enugu in two years. Now, he will anchor APC’s Renewed Hope Agenda in the South-East,” he added.

The Enugu State PDP Publicity Secretary, Chief Uchenna Obute, said as the leader of the PDP in the state and the South-East, Mbah determined the political direction members of the party followed.

Obute said, “We have made it known that Peter Mbah is our party. So, what else do you want me to tell you if somebody says the governor is his political party? It means that wherever he goes, there we go.”

He, however, noted that Mbah had yet to inform the leadership of the party of his intention to defect to the APC.

A source close to the governor confirmed the move but said it might not be as imminent as predicted.

“It may not happen on Tuesday as being speculated,” the source added.

But other members of the PDP in the state distanced themselves from the governor’s move, saying only few of his aides would follow him.

“As we speak, members of the House of Assembly have not been paid their monthly salaries and allowances for the past two months. This is not the first time he will owe salaries and allowances for months. Most times, after so many appeals, he would pay and start owing again,” one of the state lawmakers said.

A former National Auditor of the PDP, Chief Ray Nnaji, also said he and many other PDP members would not defect to the APC with the governor.

Nnaji said, “Those that will follow him to the APC won’t be up to 20 per cent of PDP members in the state, I can assure that. We are waiting for him to step out so that we will regroup and rebuild the party. He has destroyed the party. All the stakeholders who assisted him to win the 2023 election he sidelined them completely, using Lagos consultants and friends.

“Look at the contracts for the Smart School projects, you heard Sujimoto saying that the governor told him that he did not have competent hands in Enugu to execute projects. The stakeholders are just waiting for him to step out.”

Nnaji further noted that while in PDP, Mbah had been lobbying to join the APC, judging by his body language.

“He is defecting because he wants federal might to achieve his re-election bid in 2027, which will be a herculean task for him,” Nnaji said.



