Edo Gov Puts On Hold 14,000 Hectares of Land Purchased By 17 Years Old Boy

The Edo State Government has launched an investigation into a 17-year-old boy who allegedly acquired a staggering 14,000 hectares of land in a full cash transaction, prompting Governor Monday Okpebholo to demand clarity on the minor's source of income amid concerns over potential illicit funding.

Governor Okpebholo disclosed the probe during a meeting with members of the Shift Najia Initiative, a non-governmental organization, in Benin City on Tuesday.

He revealed that the suspicious deal has led to a temporary suspension of Certificates of Occupancy (C-of-O) issuance across the state, as authorities scrutinize land transactions to prevent fraud or money laundering.

"The investigation is ongoing to ascertain the source of livelihood of the possessor of the land to be able to acquire such a large expanse of land," Okpebholo stated, emphasizing his administration's commitment to transparency in land administration.

The governor highlighted the boy's tender age and the sheer scale of the purchase, equivalent to about 34,594 acres as raising red flags about compliance with financial regulations for minors and the legitimacy of the funds used.

Details of the transaction remain sparse, but sources close to the investigation indicate the land spans multiple local government areas and was intended for undisclosed commercial purposes.

The boy, whose identity has not been publicly released to protect his privacy, reportedly paid the full amount without seeking any financing or installment plans, further fueling suspicions.

Okpebholo's move aligns with his broader reforms in land governance, including recent pledges to compensate victims of illegal land acquisitions under the previous administration and ongoing commissions of inquiry into community land disputes.

"We cannot allow land, a critical asset for our people's future, to be manipulated by questionable means," the governor added during the session.

The Edo State Ministry of Lands and Surveys is leading the inquiry, collaborating with financial intelligence units to trace the payment trail.

Legal experts suggest the case could invoke provisions under the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, which mandates reporting of transactions exceeding N5 million, especially involving minors.

Civil society groups, including the Shift Najia Initiative, have welcomed the probe, urging swift action to deter land grabbing and ensure equitable access to resources.

"This is a test of the governor's resolve to clean up Edo's land sector," said a representative from the NGO.

As the investigation unfolds, residents and investors are bracing for potential ripple effects on the state's real estate market, with the C-of-O suspension already causing delays in property registrations.

Governor Okpebholo assured stakeholders that legitimate transactions would resume promptly once safeguards are in place, reaffirming his administration's focus on sustainable development and anti-corruption drives.







