Former NAWOJ FCT Chairperson, Stella Okoh Esene Is Dead

Statement By FCT NUJ

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Council, has received with deep shock and sadness the news of the death of the former Chairperson of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), FCT Chapter. Madam Stella Okoh Esene.

She passed away on Monday October 6, 2025 at the National Hospital Abuja after a protracted illness. Until her demise she retired from the Federal Ministry of Information and joined True Verdict Online Newspaper.

Stella, 64, hailed from Ubiaja, Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo State.

In a statement signed by the Secretary of the Council, Comrade Jide Oyekunle expressed the Council’s heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s family, colleagues, and members of NAWOJ FCT Chapter.

The NUJ FCT Council described the late former Chairperson as a dedicated and passionate media professional whose contribution to the advancement of women journalists and the cause of ethical journalism will be remembered for years to come.

The death of the veteran journalist is a monumental loss to the journalism profession, particularly women in the media who looked up to her as a trailblazer, mentor, and advocate for gender equity in the newsroom and society at large.

“NUJ FCT Council is deeply pained by this loss. She was a pillar of strength and inspiration to many journalists, particularly the younger generation. Her leadership, courage, and commitment to the ideals of truth and fairness in journalism remain exemplary,” the statement read.

Her death comes at a time when her experience and wisdom are most needed in the ongoing efforts to strengthen professionalism and inclusivity in the Nigerian media landscape.

During her tenure as Chairperson, she demonstrated uncommon passion, professionalism, and commitment to advancing the cause of women journalists and promoting ethical journalism across the FCT and beyond.

The NUJ FCT Council prays for the repose of her soul and for God to grant her family and colleagues the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

The burial arrangement will be announced by the family in due course.