EFCC Arraigns Ayodele Toyosi, Companies For Alleged N442m Theft In Lagos

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

‎The Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday , October 21, 2025, arraigned one Ayodele Toyosi and his companies,  Reaprite Global Limited and Agrorite Limited, on separate charges over an alleged N442.7m theft before Justice R.A.Oshodi of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos.

Toyosi and his two companies, Reaprite Global Limited and Agrorite Limited, were arraigned on separate charges—a 17-count charge and a 4-count charge, respectively — bordering on stealing, obtaining by false pretence, and issuance of dishonoured cheques to the tune of ₦442,717,808.20 (Four Hundred and Forty-Two Million, Seven Hundred and Seventeen Thousand 

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال