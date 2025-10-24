Alleged N320m NDDC Fraud: Court Adjourns Hon Mutu’s Case to Dec 8 For Adoption of Written Addresses





The trial of Nicholas Mutu, a serving member of the House of Representatives before Justice F. Giwa Ogunbanjo of the Federal High Court, Abuja has been adjourned till December 8, 2025 for adoption of written addresses.

Mutu, who served as Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, is facing prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, alongside Airworld Technologies Ltd and Oyien Homes on 13-count charges of money laundering and gratification to the tune of N320million.

During the proceedings of Thursday, October 23, 2025, counsel to Mutu , P.I.N Egwuatu, SAN, informed the court that though continuation of defence witness’ testimony was the matter for the day, the defence team he said has rather decided to adopt the testimonies already given and to formally end the testimony. The counsel told the court that he had an appointment with his doctors, and requested not less than 30 days to enable him to present his written address.

Justice Ogubanjo granted both parties 30 days to file their written addresses and 10 days to file replies.

He adjourned the matter till December 8, 2025 for adoption of written addresses.



