Brief Profile Of New Chief Of Army Staff ( Maj Gen Waidi Shaibu )

Major General Waidi Shaibu is a Nigerian Army officer who recently served as the Theatre Commander for Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) in the North East, succeeding him in April 2025.

Prior to this role, he was the Deputy Commandant/Director of Studies at the National Defence College and has held other key positions, including General Officer Commanding (GOC) the 7th Division of the Nigerian Army. He is from the Nigerian Army Armour Corps.

Recent role: He was the Theatre Commander of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) until April 2025, where he was succeeded by Major General Abubakar.

Previous positions:

Deputy Commandant and Director of Studies at the National Defence College, Abuja.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 7th Division and Commander Sector 1 of OPHK.

Commander of 21 Special Armour Brigade Bama.

Director of Training at the Army Headquarters Department of Training.

Principal Staff Officer at Defense Headquarters.

Experience: He has extensive experience in the fight against insurgency in the North East, including operations in the Sambisa Forest area.

Leadership approach: He has been noted for emphasizing both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches in counterinsurgency operations, including de-radicalization and using trips to broaden the worldview of former extremists

