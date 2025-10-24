Brief Profile Of New Air Chief S K Aneke

BACKGROUND

1. Air Vice Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke was born on 20 February 1972 in Makurdi, Benue State to the family of Air Warrant Officer Sylvester and Mrs Ngozi Aneke. He hails from Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State. Air Vice Marshal Aneke attended Army Children School New Cantonment ‘A’ NDA Kaduna from 1976 – 1982 where he obtained his first school leaving certificate. He proceeded to Government College Kaduna from 1982 – 1987 where he obtained his West African School Certificate.

2. Air Vice Marshal Aneke started his military career on 10 September 1988 when he was enlisted into the Nigerian Defence Academy as a member of 40th Regular Course. Consequently, he was commissioned as a pilot officer into the Nigerian Air Force on 10 September 1993. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree (Bsc) in Physics, Post Graduate Diploma in Management from the University of Calabar, Masters in International Affairs and Diplomacy from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Masters in Political Economy and Developmental Studies from the University of Abuja and a Masters in Strategic Studies from the Air War College United State Air Force Air University Montgomery Alabama.

3. Air Vice Marshal Aneke has attended various military courses in the course of his career in the Nigerian Air Force. These includes the certificate in Aeromechanical Engineering from the officers Engineering School Technical Training Group (now Air Force Institute of Technology). Ab-initia Flying Training from 301 Flying Training School and Basic Flying Training from 301 Flying Training School now 401 FTS. He attended the Prestigious Armed Forces Command and Staff College where he obtained Certificates for the Junior and Senior Staff Courses respectively. Air Vice Marshal Aneke attended the United States Air Force Air University Montgomery Alabama where he obtained his Masters in Strategic Studies in the US Air War College.

4. Air Vice Marshal Aneke numerous appointments in the Nigerian Air Force some of these appointments includes: Admin officer at Aircraft Overhaul Centre Aircraft Maintenance Depot Ikeja, Admin officer and Group Logistics Officer at 301 Flying Training School NAF Base Kaduna. Commanding Officer Base Services Wing Air Maritime Group Benin, Staff Officer United Nation Peace Keeping Mission on Congo (MONUC) Kishasha. Fleet Training Officer, Wing Chief Admin and Wing Chief Operations all at the Presidential Air Fleet Abuja, Group Operations Officer and later Commander 307 Executive Air Lift Group Abuja, Deputy Director Evaluation (Air) Headquarters Nigerian Air Force, Command Evaluation Officer Air Training Command Kaduna, Command Operations Officer and Evaluation Officer Tactical Air Training Command Makurdi, Chief of Staff Air Training Command Kaduna, Command Operations Officer Tactical Air Command Makurdi, Director of Safety Headquarters Nigerian Air Force Abuja, Deputy Director Operations Headquarters Nigerian Air Force, Director of Policy Headquarters Nigerian Air Force and he is currently the Deputy Commandant Nigerian Defence Academy (Africa’s Foremost Military University) Kaduna.

5. Air Vice Marshal Aneke is typerated and has flown the following: Air Beetle 18, Air Beetle 18 extended version, Dornier – 228, Citation – 500, Falcon 900, Gulfs tream V, Gulf Stream 550 and the Hawker – 4000. He has an Advance Transport Pilot Licence (ATPL) with a total 4,359 flying hours. His medals and Awards include GSS DSS GSM FCM Psc USAFWC MSc MIAD MPEDS.

6. Air Vice Marshal Aneke is happily married to Mrs Ngozi Enderline Aneke and the marriage is blessed with three Boys, Chukwuebuka Kelvin Aneke, IfeanyiChukwu Brian Aneke and Uchechukwu Jason Aneke. Air Vice Marshal Aneke enjoys flying, music and movies



