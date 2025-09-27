Why I Attempted Suicide Multiple Times ..Nollywood Actor Michael Ejoor

Actor Michael Ejoor has shared his struggles with depression and suicidal attempts.

He revealed in an interview with Jay On Air that he was diagnosed of clinical depression 14 years ago, during which he attempted to take his own life multiple times.

He recalled one harrowing incident involved walking in front of a moving car in the UK.

Ejoor described feeling isolated as a child, believing everyone hated him, including his father, whom he now considers his best friend.

“Growing up, I was secluded. I thought everybody hated me. I even thought my dad hated me. I didn’t think anybody liked me. I didn’t think anything was going well for me,” he said.

He spoke about how depression made him live without plans or hope, struggling to think about the future.

“I didn’t want to think about tomorrow. The worst question you could ask me was my five-year goal. I didn’t even want to be alive tomorrow,” he said.



