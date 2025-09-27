Court Jails Man One Year for Impersonation in Lagos

Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, convicted and sentenced one Imran Mujeeb Ayomide to one year imprisonment for impersonation.

Ayomide was arraigned on a one-count charge bordering on fraudulent impersonation by the Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The charge reads: “That you IMRAN MUJEEB AYOMIDE sometime in August 2025 at Lagos within the Judicial Division of this Honourable Court fraudulently impersonated one Agent Julie Ann Andrews Irs by holding yourself out as such on Google Account, with intent to gain advantage for yourself and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 22(2)(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition Prevention, etc) Act, 2015".

He pleaded “guilty” to the offence when it was read to him.

In view of his plea, the prosecution counsel, N. C. Mutfwang, reviewed the facts of the case and thereafter, tendered the defendant’s statements and mobile device recovered from him.

She also urged the court to convict him as charged.

Justice Osiagor , consequently, convicted and sentenced Ayomide to one year imprisonment, with an option of a fine of N120,000.00 (One Hundred and Twenty Thousand Naira). Also, forfeited Samsung S10 phone to the Federal Government of Nigeria.