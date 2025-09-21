Vice Chairman Badagry West LCDA Princess Oluremi Ajose Is Dead

Badagry West Local Council Development Area  Vice Chairman, Princess Oluremi Nutayi Ajose, has passed away

Her death comes barely two months after she was sworn in alongside the Council Chairman, Hon. Rauf Ibrahim Kayode Yemaren

Princess Remi was a daughter of His Royal Majesty, Oba Oyekan Possi Ajose, the Alapa of Apa Egun-Awori Kingdom.

As of the time of filing this report, the cause of her death has not been disclosed.

She is the third female LGA vice chairman to die in Lagos in the past six months 

