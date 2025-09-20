Catholic Priest Killed By Gunmen In Enugu ( Video )

The Catholic Diocese of Nsukka has been thrown into mourning following the tragic killing of Rev. Fr. Mathew Eyea, the parish priest of St. Mary’s Catholic Parish, Ehandiagu, Enugu State.

Fr. Eyea, who hails from Ugbaike in Enugu Ezike, was reportedly attacked last Sunday evening along the Ehandiagu road.

Eyewitnesses said the assailants, suspected to be kidnappers, opened fire on his vehicle. The priest was shot dead instantly, while some other passengers traveling with him were abducted.

The incident has sparked shock and grief across Nsukka Diocese, where Fr. Eyea was widely known for his pastoral dedication and service to the faithful.

The Diocese is yet to issue an official statement, but parishioners and residents of Ehandiagu have described the killing as “a heartbreaking loss” and called on security agencies to intensify efforts to rescue those kidnapped and bring the perpetrators to justice.

This latest attack adds to the growing wave of insecurity in Enugu State and the South East, where clergy and ordinary citizens have increasingly become targets of violent crimes.

