Stanford University Questions Kemi Badenoch Admission Claims

Kemi Badenoch faces scrutiny as Stanford University officer disputes claim of pre-med school offer

Kemi Badenoch’s claim of receiving a Stanford pre-med offer has been disputed by a former admissions officer.





Kemi Badenoch, leader of the United Kingdom’s Conservative Party, is facing renewed controversy after a former Stanford University admissions officer challenged her longstanding claim that she was once offered a place to study pre-med at the prestigious US institution.





Badenoch has often highlighted the alleged offer as evidence of both her academic strength and her family’s financial struggles, suggesting her parents could not afford to send her abroad despite her potential. In a 2017 interview with the Huffington Post, she said: “I had actually got admission into medical school in the US – I got into Stanford pre-med – and I got into medical school in Nigeria, but I came here (the UK) because being a citizen, it was just a lot cheaper.”





The narrative, repeated in a Times profile last year, claimed Badenoch won a partial scholarship through her SAT scores but could not take up the offer. Several UK publications have echoed the story in features about her rise.





However, Stanford University does not offer a pre-med major. According to its website, students intending to pursue medical careers may major in any discipline.





Jon Reider, the Stanford admissions officer in charge of international applicants at the time of Badenoch’s supposed application, has flatly denied her account. Speaking to The Guardian UK, he said: “Although 30 years have passed, I would definitely remember if we had admitted a Nigerian student with any financial aid. The answer is that we did not do so.”





Reider added that Badenoch’s description of a partial scholarship was implausible: “If an applicant needed, say, $30,000 a year to attend Stanford, we would offer them the full amount. There was no point in offering them less because they would not have been able to attend. If we admitted them, we wanted them to enrol.”





He also stressed that Stanford would have been reluctant to admit a 16-year-old with only O-level qualifications unless they had an “extraordinary record”. At the time, no decisions he made were overturned by senior officials, he said.





The fresh scrutiny raises questions about Badenoch’s past statements, particularly as she positions herself as a contender to reshape the Conservative Party in the wake of political turbulence.