ICE Arrests Illegal Nigerian Convicted Of Rape In USA

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested a Nigerian national, Theophilis Anwana, who has been convicted of second-degree rape in Baltimore, Maryland.

The ICE office in Baltimore, Maryland disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, August 30, 2025.

According to the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, Anwana was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment in Bel Air and has a final order of removal since September 2021.

"Another dangerous criminal illegal alien is in custody thanks to the hard work of ICE @EROBaltimoreofficers,” the statement read.

"Nigerian national Theophilis Anwana, who has been convicted of second-degree r3pe, was arrested August 29.

“He has a final order of removal and will remain in ICE custody.”