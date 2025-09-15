Road Crash Incident : Grateful To Our Troops By Samuel Aruwan

Samuel Aruwan Post

"On Thursday, I was on the Bwari-Jere Road about 20 or more kilometers to Jere when I saw a man waving motorists to a halt. I had already passed him when I realized what was happening, but I stopped about a hundred meters later. The children were tense, but I assured them that from my reading of the situation, I thought it was an accident.

Upon walking to where the man stood and waved, I saw a somersaulted black Toyota car turned upside down. About two people had already rushed to attend to the lone driver, who had miraculously escaped with his life, though with wounds. He was amazed himself at how he had made it out of the crash alive.

We needed to act fast: first, to evacuate the driver to get urgent medical attention, then remove the car from the ditch for everyone's safety. The only place I could seek immediate help was the military. I quickly reached out to the Commander of Sub-Sector 4 OPFY, explained the situation, and sent the coordinates of the location.

In no time, the troops raced to the location. They did everything: turned the car to a normal standing position and retrieved the somersaulted car from the ditch, brought in a towing vehicle for the damaged car (as you will see in the videos), and ensured all were safe. That is truly people-centric service.

Beyond the battle on the frontlines, this is the kind of sacrifice and compassion our men in uniform offer. They stand head and shoulders with the rest of the patriots in other endeavors, committed to the peace and security of our country and the common good."

SA

