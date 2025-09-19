19 Killed As Vehicle Conveying Wedding Guests Plunges Into River

At least 19 persons lost their lives after a vehicle conveying a bride and her family members plunged into a river following the collapse of the dilapidated Gwalli bridge at Fass community in Gummi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The tragic incident occurred on Saturday, September 13, 2025 at about 4:45 pm when the vehicle carrying the wedding guests plunged from the weakened bridge into the water beneath, k!lling men, women and children.

A resident, Babangida Halifa Ibrahim Fass, who lost relatives in the accident, said the tragedy struck while his newlywed sister was being taken to her husband’s home in Jega community.