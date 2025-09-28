Police Nabs 11 Suspected Drug Dealers In Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command of the Nigeria Police Force has announced that its operatives have arrested 11 suspected drug dealers in a series of coordinated operations targeting known drug hotspots in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

In a statement issued to the media on Saturday night, SP Josephine Adeh, the spokesperson for the FCT Commissioner of Police, Ajao Adewale, provided these details.

“The raids, conducted by the Command’s Anti-Narcotics Unit, led to the recovery of sixty-eight (68) bags of substances believed to be cannabis. The arrests are part of ongoing efforts to disrupt criminal supply networks and reduce drug-fueled crimes within the nation’s capital.

“These arrests mark a major step forward in dismantling criminal supply chains, curbing drug-induced crimes, and ensuring that harmful substances are kept away from our communities.

“The Command remains committed to intensifying its operations against drug-related offences while calling on residents to support ongoing efforts by providing timely and useful information via the commands emergency lines: 08061581938, 08032003913, CRU: 08107314192.”







