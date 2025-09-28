Anambra ADC Guber Candidate Nwosu Asks INEC To Tackle Vote Buying

Candidate of the African Democratic Congress in the forthcoming Anambra governorship election, Mr John Nwosu, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to ramp up measures to curtail vote buying in the election.

Claiming that elections in the country are typically characterized by vote buying, Nwosu said a repeat of such phenomenon would taint the credibility of the forthcoming Anambra election.

Nwosu is among the 16 governorship candidates listed by INEC in a June 4, 2025 statement to participate in the November 8, 2025 election in Anambra.

His party, the ADC, will battle it out with other parties to unseat incumbent Governor Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance.

Nwosu, in a statement on Saturday, said it was baffling seeing voters openly selling their votes to party agents and other representatives around polling units on election day.

According to him, “such practices not only derail the true will of the people but also reduce elections to an auction, where the state is effectively handed over to the highest bidder.”

Nwosu urged INEC to introduce secure voting cubicles that would safeguard the legitimate rights of voters and uphold the sovereignty of democracy.

Nwosu said, “INEC must provide secure voting cubicles to ensure ballots remain private and secret. Currently, many polling areas are too exposed, allowing others to see the voting process. This not only encourages vote buying but also undermines the integrity of the elections.

“Voting must remain secret. Nigeria already has strong electoral laws which, if properly enforced, can deliver outcomes that truly benefit society.”

He held that the Anambra governorship election was another opportunity for INEC to secure the trust of Nigerians about its commitment to transparency and fairness during polls.

He also noted the role of security agencies in tackling the menace of vote buying on the day of election.

He said, “The success of any political activity depends largely on security, because security is key. While it is not solely INEC’s duty to ensure elections are properly conducted, the Commission must create an enabling environment that allows citizens to participate freely, conduct themselves properly, and exercise their right to vote.”



