Police Confirm Arrest Of Two Botorious IPOB/ESN Kingpins, 955 Others In Imo

Imo State Police Command has said it has arrested two notorious commanders, a commander and sub-commander of the armed wing of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Eastern Security Network (ESN), namely, Chukwuebuka Eririogu and Uzoechi Okechukwu.

Confirming the arrest in a press conference held at the Command’s headquarters in Owerri on Friday, the Police Commissioner, Aboki Danjuma, said the suspects confessed to having carried out multiple violent attacks across the state.

CP Danjuma disclosed that the command had, in the past two months, arrested 955 other suspects for offences ranging from kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism, terrorism linked to IPOB/ESN, child trafficking, murder, stealing, and receiving of stolen property.

He further availed that a total of nine kidnapped victims and seven stolen children were rescued, many of whom have since been reunited with their families.

The CP added that operations also led to the recovery of 17 firearms, including AK-47s, pump guns, and locally fabricated guns; 72 7.62mm ammunitions and 673 live cartridges; nine stolen motorcycles; criminal charms; several Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs); 14 laptops; several phones; Biafra currencies; a large quantity of hard drugs; and counterfeit currency.

The Imo Police boss said, “One of the key breakthroughs was the arrest of notorious IPOB/ESN terrorists found with arms, ammunition, incriminating materials, and financial records. Investigations also led to the apprehension of some of their sponsors and financiers, drastically reducing their nefarious activities and cutting off vital funding channels.

“In joint operations with sister agencies, terrorist camps in Okigwe, Mbaitoli, and Njaba LGAs were dismantled, further crippling their capacity to launch attacks.”

He continued, “Following the ongoing Joint Security Operations in Njaba and Mbaitoli LGAs targeting IPOB/ESN hideouts, some fleeing terrorists relocated to Agwa. Acting on credible intelligence, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, led by ACP Oladimeji Odeyeyiwa, and the Special Intervention Squad, led by CSP Gboyako Shaba Adamu, in synergy with other security agencies on 16th September 2025, stormed an IPOB/ESN camp at Obudi Agwa in Oguta LGA.

“On sighting the operatives, the hoodlums engaged them in a fierce gun battle but were overpowered by superior firepower. Sixteen suspects, including their sub-commanders Uzoechi Okechukwu and Paschal Igbuogwu, were arrested. Recovered from the camp were two AK-47 rifles, two pump-action guns, 375 rounds of ammunition, IPOB/ESN flags, and charms.

“Similarly, on 9th September 2025, a notorious terrorist kingpin, Onye Chukwuebuka Eririogu, was arrested at Ogbaku in Mbaitoli LGA. During interrogation, he confessed to multiple violent attacks carried out in collaboration with his gang.”

“As your Commissioner of Police, I want to reassure the good people of Imo State that we remain resolute in our duty to protect lives and property. These achievements reflect our firm commitment to rid Imo of crime and ensure a safe environment for all. We will not relent until our state is fully secured and peaceful,” Imo CP assured.