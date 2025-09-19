Army Kill Notorious Cultist In Delta Gun Battle

In a significant development, troops of 63 Brigade, Nigerian Army/Sector 1, Joint Task Force (JTF), South South(SS), Operation DELTA SAFE (OPDS) have arrested, a notorious suspected cultist identified as Stephen Fragene Pessu, and neutralized another at Pessu Community, Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, on 18 September, 2025.

The arrested notorious criminal, has confessed to be a member of a dreaded gang terrorising the area and its environs and have provided credible information on their activities. The gang was implicated severally in kidnapping for ransom, with evidence of payments made to secure the release of their victims.





Further investigation revealed that the group is armed with lethal weapons, used during recent clashes. Troops conducted a follow-up operations, which resulted in a firefight, during which Mr Dele was neutralized, and a pump-action gun recovered from the scene.





The operation is ongoing, with troops combing the general area, to arrest other members of the gang. Additionally, efforts are intensified to recover the weapons in their possession.





While, commending troops for their resilience, the Commander, 63 Brigade/Sector 1, JTF SS OPDS, Brigadier MA Shonibare has charged them to clampdown on all criminal elements in the area. He also reassured the good people of Delta Sate and environs that the Brigade under his watch would continue to effectively prioritise the safety of lives and property. He also called on them to go about their socioeconomic activities as adequate measures are emplaced for their safety and security.



