Pastor’s iPhone Snatched On London Street During Facebook Live Streaming Preaching

A pair of thieves were caught on camera stealing Pastor Isaac Anderson’s phone while he conducted a Facebook Live prayer session in London.

The Ghanaian pastor was mid-sermon early yesterday in Hoe Street, Walthamstow, when two balaclava-clad cyclists targeted him at 6.30am

Unaware, Anderson continued preaching as the thieves rode past, then turned back to snatch his iPhone 16 Pro Max. A passing bus driver tried to warn him by repeatedly beeping.

The crooks didn’t realize the phone was still live. One thief said, “Hey JP, he’s on Tiktok. He’s on TikTok live bro… No fam. How do I end it? It’s on Facebook.”

His accomplice later muttered: “Oh s**,”* while covering his face.

Speaking online, Anderson warned as quoted by Daily Mail UK, “All of the sudden, someone from behind on a bike just came and snatched my phone from my hands [an] iPhone 16 pro max. It’s not easy. All my information was on it”

He added: “You have to be very careful… Be careful about your phones and your important stuff. Thieves, burglars and robbers are everywhere. This is London…”

The theft highlights a surge in phone snatchings in London, where incidents have tripled over four years. In 2024, more than 70,000 phones were stolen in the capital, many sold abroad.

The Metropolitan Police is cracking down with plain-clothed officers, e-bikes, and helicopters to catch thieves.







