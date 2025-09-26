Kogi Commissioner Denies Alleged Involvement In ADC Secretariat Attack

The attack on the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Secretariat in Dekina Local Government Area has stirred fresh controversy in Kogi politics, following allegations linking the incident to the state’s Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Hajiya Rabietu Okwute.

Videos circulated online last week showed the ADC office vandalised, with reports claiming the perpetrators wore T-shirts branded with Okwute’s image.

The claim that she sponsored the attack has been dismissed by her supporters as a smear campaign against her rising political profile.

Reacting to the allegations, Okwute described them as a deliberate attempt to tarnish her reputation.

“I am a mother and builder of youths and community, I don’t destroy,” she said.

Supporters argue it would be illogical for her to orchestrate an attack in a manner that openly implicated her.

Analysts noted that Okwute’s growing visibility in government may have unsettled political rivals.

Before her appointment, she built a career in the civil service and was an active member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before joining the All Progressives Congress (APC). Known for her open-door leadership and emphasis on community service, she has consistently spoken out against political violence.

The incident has also reignited debates about women’s participation in politics in Kogi State. Advocates warn that smear tactics against prominent female politicians risk discouraging younger women from pursuing leadership roles.

Civil society organisations have called on security agencies to launch a transparent investigation, stressing that those behind the attack must be held accountable. They cautioned against the use of violence or propaganda to settle political disputes.

Observers noted that the episode reflected the deep-seated intolerance and rivalry that often define local politics in Igalaland, and urged political actors to embrace maturity and respect for opposing voices in the democratic process.



