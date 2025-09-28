Passenger Onboard Lagos - China Bound Ethiopian Airlines Accuses Airline Of Illtreatment

Ethiopian Airlines has been called out over “a series of deeply unsatisfactory experiences” related to a flight from Lagos, Nigeria, to Guangzhou, China.

The complainant, Abdulrasaq Ajani explained that he and his son initially booked a one-way ticket through an agent website to transit in Hanoi, Vietnam but they were informed by Ethiopian Airlines that the booking was “incorrect” and insisted that they should change their flight date.

“During this forced rescheduling, they also imposed a new requirement on my 30-day visit visa, making it mandatory that my return flight be through Ethiopia. This was an unnecessary and unfair imposition.”

He explained that this was despite the fact that he had bought a return ticket with EgyptAir because he had another engagement in Cairo.

The passenger also said his son who was holding a three-year study visa in China was also made to buy a return ticket which was unnecessary.

He said, “Our journey was booked for Sunday, but we had to return to the airport on the following Thursday for the rescheduled flight.

Upon arrival, we were again pushed aside and told my son’s application form had expired by two days. We were asked to get an extension email from the Chinese school, which was impossible at the time due to the time difference. After much back and forth with staff, they stated that we had to purchase a return ticket for my son right then and there, despite his three-year study visa. We felt backed into a corner and had no choice but to comply.

“The flight from Lagos to Addis Ababa was fine. However, the issues began on the second leg of our journey from Addis Ababa to Guangzhou.”

According to him, the flight experienced a delayed Check-in, saying the flight was unusually delayed, which ate into the stated take-off time.

“The prolonged delays and lack of clear communication caused a significant level of distress among passengers, with some wanting to disembark. The pilot had to repeatedly calm passengers down and assure them of the aircraft’s airworthiness,” he said.

He asked the NCAA to address specific grievances including the “forced purchase of a return ticket for a passenger with a three year visa who does not need to come back till after the end of the third year; the mandatory requirement for me to purchase a return flight through Ethiopia due to my 30-day visa, this was after a showed the Manager my return ticket with EgyptAir that are also insisting that I must use the ticket before the end of next one year.

Ethiopian Airlines had not provided an official response to this complaint as of press time but a source close to the airline who provided some background on the issue said the son who was holding the students’ visa could not provide admission letter or evidence of payment of school fees.

The source who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak on the issue said Ethiopian Airlines is still investigating the matter and would provide a report as and when due.

“His visa does not match his travel pattern,” he said, adding that Ethiopian Airlines might be trying to prevent a situation where the student would be deported as the country carries out a lot of deportation and the airlines pay for such deportation.

“I think it is being investigated. But the visa doesn’t match the travel and he couldn’t provide documents including admission letter and evidence of school fees,” the source said.