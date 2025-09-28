Atiku, Osinbajo, Patience Jonathan, Otti, Others Grace Amaechi’s Son’s Wedding

The son of former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Chikamkpa and wife, Anita

The former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, Dame Patience Jonathan, and the wife of former Vice President, Dolapo Osinbajo, among other dignitaries, graced the wedding ceremony of the son of former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Other dignitaries who attended the church wedding of Dr. Chikamkpa Amaechi and Anita Nwabueze include the former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, National Chairman of the African Democratic Party, Senator David Mark, and former Governor of Plateau State, Senator Solomon Lalong.

The former Chaplain of Rivers State House Parish, Reverend Father Steve Dedua, joined the couple in holy matrimony at the St. Gabriel Chaplaincy, Catholic Secretariat in Abuja.

The Rev. Fr., in his sermon, charged the new couple to be patient and let God be the pillar of their home.

He said, “Chikamkpa and Anita are before God as a demonstration of His faithfulness; as such, God will continue to uphold their union. From the beginning, God made them male and female.”

“In other words, in making them male and female, God decided that they should come and become one,” noting that “what God has joined together, let no man or woman put asunder.”

He lamented that what is very troubling is the statistic given by the Archive Data in 2023, showing 26 nations with the highest rate of divorce.

Rev. Fr. Dedua stated further that the study shows that out of the 26 nations with the highest divorce rates, Nigeria is rated as the 11th nation with the highest divorce rate among people around the world.

“So, Anita and Chikamkpa, I want to tell the world today that they are not going to be part of that statistic,” urging them to depend on God at all times.

The father of the groom and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said he is extremely happy and congratulated the couple.

“My prayer to them is that they will be happy. They will find happiness, and they will find God’s love. And they will have many children,” he said.

Also, the mother of the groom, Judith Amaechi, expressed excitement and said, “The most important thing is their happiness. Their happiness is the most important thing. So I wish them well.”