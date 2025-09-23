Natasha Akpoti's Supporters Teargassed As Senate Leadership Unseals Her Office

Following the expiration of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s six-month suspension by the Senate, security operatives on Tuesday dispersed her supporters and constituents who had gathered at the National Assembly gate to welcome her.

The Kogi Central lawmaker arrived at the complex with a large crowd of supporters but was reportedly prevented from entering.

In the process, security agents used tear gas to control the gathering. Several people were said to have sustained injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The development came shortly after reports that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s office within the National Assembly had been reinstated, raising expectations among her constituents that she would resume legislative duties without difficulty.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as tense, pointing to the heavy deployment of security personnel and the use of crowd-control measures during what was intended to be a peaceful procession. Women and youths who had travelled from Kogi State were among those affected. Emergency responders later evacuated some of the injured, while staff and lawmakers expressed concern about the incident.

“It was supposed to be a historic return for her, but it turned into a nightmare,” a National Assembly staff member said.

Reacting, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan condemned the dispersal of her supporters, saying her return should have been handled with greater regard for democratic values. “These are innocent Nigerians who came in peace; they deserve better,” she told journalists.

Civil society groups and political commentators have since reacted, calling on Senate leadership to look into the incident and ensure that such confrontations are avoided in the future.