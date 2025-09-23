Controversies Trail Edo Governor’s UK " Investment Summit " Trip

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, is facing renewed criticism after releasing yet another batch of photographs from his recent trip to the United Kingdom, which his administration had earlier described as a “Global Economic and Investment Summit.”

When the trip was first announced, the governor’s media team claimed he had met with foreign investors to explore economic opportunities for Edo State. However, the initial images released to the public showed the governor merely walking along the streets of London in the company of his aides and political associates from Benin, sparking widespread ridicule and raising questions about the authenticity of the so-called summit.

Following public pressure to provide evidence of actual engagements with investors, the governor’s office on Monday circulated new photographs, this time depicting a townhall-style meeting. Yet, critics note that the attendees were primarily the same political aides who accompanied him to the UK, along with a handful of Edo indigenes in the diaspora — but still no foreign investors in sight.

The latest development has deepened skepticism about the purpose and credibility of the governor’s foreign mission. Many commentators argue that the trip amounted to little more than a political photo-op rather than a genuine effort to secure investment. “When asked for investor proof, all he delivered were diaspora hangout pictures,” one critic remarked on social media, echoing the growing sentiment of frustration among Edo citizens.

As of press time, the Edo State Government has not provided details of any verifiable investor engagement from Governor Okpebholo’s UK trip.